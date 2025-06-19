ENG vs IND - A Day Before Headingley Test, Sachin Tendulkar Makes Bold Prediction For India's Tour Of England: 'I Have Settled For...'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will begin their 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) voyage with the five-match Test series against England.

The first match of the series between India and England will kick off from June 20th, at Headingley in Leeds.

The second match of the series will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, from July 2nd. The iconic Lord's in London will host the third Test match of the series between India and England, from July 10th. The fourth match will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from July 23rd. Meanwhile, the Kennington Oval in London will host the fifth and final game of the series from July 31st.

Currently, Team India are undergoing a transition phase after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Earlier in May, both Virat and Rohit bid adieu to Test cricket.

Shubman Gill To Lead Team India In WTC 2025-2027 Cycle

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar attended a press conference last month to announce the 18-member squad. During the press conference, Ajit Agarkar named Shubman Gill as the new Test captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

Sachin Tendulkar Predicts India-England Series Scoreline

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made a bold prediction for the upcoming five-match series against England. The 52-year-old took Team India's side and predicted that the Shubman Gill-led side would win the series 3-1.

Sachin Tendulkar was asked to predict the series scoreline, to which he replied, "I have settled for 3-1 to India."