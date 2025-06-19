ENG vs IND - Team India Captain Shubman Gill Soars In Confidence Ahead Of England Series: 'We Can Win Anywhere'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will face off against Ben Stokes' England in the first match of the Test series, from Friday, June 20th, at Headingley in Leeds.

The second match of the series will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham, from July 2nd. The iconic Lord's in London will host the third game of the series from July 10th. The fourth match of the series is scheduled to take place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from July 23rd.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played at the Kennington Oval in London, from July 31st.

The upcoming five-match series will mark India's beginning in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Shubman Gill To Don Captain's Hat In Test Cricket After Rohit Sharma's Retirement From Long Format

Star young batter Shubman Gill was named the new Test captain of the Indian Cricket Team by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from red-ball cricket.

Not just Rohit, but Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from the long format. After the retirement of two senior players, currently, Team India is currently going through a transition phase.

Shubman Gill Feels Confident Ahead Of Headingley Test

While speaking at the pre-match press conference on the eve of the first Test match, India captain Shubman Gill said that in the last five years, the senior players have set a blueprint that Team India can win anywhere. Gill added that now they will try to follow that blueprint.

"The blueprint that we have received from our seniors in the past 5-10 years is that we can win anywhere. We will try to follow that blueprint with confidence," Shubman Gill told reporters as quoted by ANI.

The newly appointed Test captain also showed faith in his players, saying that they will make the WTC 2025-2027 cycle successful for Team India.

"If the environment in the team is good and the players feel secure and confident, and they know their roles in the team, we want to create that environment. This will make our Test series and ICC World Test Championship cycle very successful," he added.