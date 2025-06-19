ENG vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Team India Captain Shubman Gill Advice Ahead Of England Series, Asks Youngster To Take 'Bold Decisions'

India Tour of England: Shubman Gill-led Team India will square off against Ben Stokes' England in the first match of the five-game series, from Friday, June 20th, at Headingley in Leeds.

Earlier in May, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced Shubman Gill as the new Test captain of the Indian Cricket Team. The 25-year-old batter is set to don the captain's hat in red-ball cricket after Rohit Sharma retired from Tests.

Days after Rohit Sharma's retirement, Virat Kohli also bid adieu to the long format. Currently, the Indian Cricket Team is going through a transition phase after the two star players' retirement.

For the upcoming five-match series, Team India will have a young squad, aiming to start their 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) with a win.

Sachin Tendulkar Gives Advice To Shubman Gill Ahead Of England Series

While speaking to Cricbuzz, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar gave advice to Shubman Gill ahead of his captaincy debut with Team India and asked the youngster to take bold decisions and not to worry about the outside world.

"My advice to him would be to take those bold decisions and not to worry about the outside world so long as the decision is taken in the interest of the team," Sachin Tendulkar told Cricbuzz.

The 52-year-old added that people will say a lot of things, but Gill should do what is best for Team India.

"Because people will have opinions, and people will say that he is being too attacking or too defensive, or this is not happening, that is not happening. He should do what is in the interest of the team and whatever is discussed in the dressing room," he added.

Shubman Gill's Stats In Test Cricket