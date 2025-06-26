Aakash Chopra Blasts BCCI; Asks, 'Why Wasn't Jasprit Bumrah's Situation Kept as a Secret?'

Eng vs Ind: Following the five-wicket loss against England at Headingley, the buzz has been around India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. That also shows his status as a cricketer. Bumrah picked up five wickets at Headingley and now there is speculations over his availability at Edgbaston. With the side trailing already, will he play the Birmingham Test?

While it remains to be seen he plays at Birmingham or not, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has slammed the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for not stopping Bumrah from making the revelation.

‘Why was it not kept a secret?’

"Bumrah said he will play three matches only, and I am thinking whether it was required to publicize it. Why was it not kept a secret? We don't announce our team as well. So why was it necessary to reiterate it repeatedly before the start of the tour that he would play three matches only? Let them guess. You play whichever Tests you wish," he said on YouTube.

Chopra made a very vital point where he reckoned spilling this bit of information will help England prepare pitches that would suit them.

Will Bumrah Play at Birmingham?

Of course, he should play. India would certainly not want England to run away with a 2-0 lead heading to Lord's for the third game. That is the only reason why Bumrah needs to feature at Edgbaston. Also, it helps that Bumrah has got a break of over a week till the second Test comes around.