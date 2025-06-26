Arshdeep Singh-Karun Nair Chill Over a Game of Ludo Enroute Birmingham For 2nd Test | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: One would have imagined that the mood in the Indian dressing-room would not be upbeat after the heartbreaking loss against England in the first Test at Headingley, but instead, the team is rather upbeat. In a clip shared by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media page shows the team's moments after the Headingley loss and their travel to Birmingham.

In the clip shared by BCCI, one can also see Arshdeep Singh and Karun Nair playing a game of ludo. It is heartwarming to see how the players are bonding. This is good news for the team and these visuals will also relieve the fans who may have been concerned after the loss.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see the changes that Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill incorporate for the second Test. Most reckon Kuldeep Yadav would be picked in the side as Edgbaston offers help to spinners. India are 1-0 down and they know that they need to win to keep their hopes of a series win alive. India will also take into account Jasprit Bumrah's workload. Reportedly, Bumrah will feature in three out of the five Tests.

Positives From Headingley

Yes, there have been a number of positives for India from Headingley. First, they controlled the game for the most part of four days. There were five centuries in the Test from India and four different players who got them. Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first innings was also heartwarming.