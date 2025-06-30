Aakash Chopra Compares Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to 'Himalayas' While Roasting Michael Vaughan Over Ben Duckett Praise

England vs India: English opener Ben Duckett rose up to the occasion on the final day at Headingley to help his side gun down the chase and take a 1-0 lead. He scored a brilliant 149 off 170 balls. It was his knock that lay the foundation for the win. Duckett has been doing well over the past two seasons in all formats, but is he the best all-format player currently like former England captain Michael Vaughan has suggested?

Now, this is a intriguing question and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons had Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli been playing all three formats, Vaughan would not have said that. Chopra bluntly said that while Rohit and Kohli were playing all threed formats, Duckett was not even part of the conversation.

‘They were like the Himalayas’

"If we see Ben Duckett's performance, you will have to concede that he is good. He has performed very well over the last two years across the three formats. The first thing is that until Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were playing all 3 formats, he was not even in the conversation. They were like the Himalayas, and everything, no matter how big it might be, looks small in front of a mountain," he said on his YouTube channel.

Is Duckett Best All-Format Player Currently?

Now, this is a big statement to make. Across formats, Duckett has amassed 4324 runs at an average of 42.39. For the unversed, Duckett has never played international cricket in Australia. Also, he has an average of over 35 only in England and Pakistan. And hence, once reckons it is a tad-bit unfair to brand him as the best all-format player in the world.