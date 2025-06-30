'Not Fair': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Missing From Team India's Anniversary Celebration in Birmingham of 2024 T20 WC Triumph Upset Fans

England vs India: After losing the opening Test at Headingley, Team India would look to bounce back and level things at Birmingham. Just to uplift the mood in the camp, the one-year anniversary of the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph was celebrated. A cake was bought and eventually cut by ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. It took a lot of convincing from Arshdeep Singh before Bumrah eventually stepped forward and cut the cake in the presence of his other teammates.

But, what fans found a little unfair was the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two stalwarts have retired from Test cricket and are hence not part of the touring squad. The two cricketers - Rohit and Kohli - played an integral part in the win. In fact, Kohli was the Player of the Match in the summit clash. Kohli scored 76 off 59 balls which proved to be crucial in the end. And hence, their absence has not impressed the fans and here is how they are reacting.

Where is Rohit, Kohli?

What's up With Rohit, Kohli?

While Rohit was recently spotted vacationing with his family in Italy, Kohli is in his London home with his family. Both Rohit and Kohli were part of the triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 side and then featured in the IPL as well.