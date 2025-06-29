IND vs ENG - Ex-Cricketer Digs At Shubman Gill-Led India's Team Selection At Headingley Test: 'Too Dependent On Jasprit Bumrah'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India conceded a five-wicket defeat against Ben Stokes' England at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Headingley in Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24th.

Currently, India are trailing 1-0 in the ongoing five-match series against England. India will again lock horns against England in the second match of the series, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, from July 2nd, Wednesday.

Former India Captain Hits Out At Shubman Gill And Co. For Being Too Dependent On Jasprit Bumrah

While speaking to PTI, former cricketer and India captain Mohammad Azharuddin took a dig at the Shubman Gill-led side's team selection at Headingley, saying that they were dependent on Jasprit Bumrah.

He added that Team India should include Kuldeep Yadav in the upcoming match of the series, since they need more experienced bowlers in the squad.

“They are too dependent on Bumrah. It’s not easy because you need more experienced bowlers, and they should play Kuldeep Yadav,” Mohammad Azharuddin told PTI.

The former cricketer also blamed the collapse of the Indian batting lineup against England for the loss in the Headingley Test. Azharuddin also hoped that now captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir will pick the right players in the upcoming matches of the series.

“We lost because of batting collapse, but anyways now they have to pick the right players and bowling has to be perfect,” he added.

Team India had five centurions in the first Test match of the series. However, the tailenders of the Indian batting lineup failed to display against the English bowling attack in Leeds.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Test Cricket

Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first match of the series against England in Headingley.

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018, against South Africa. Following that he has played 46 Tests and 88 innings, taking 210 wickets at an economy rate of 2.78.

The Test retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin have shaken the red-ball team of India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the long-format.