'Ek Taraf se Mohammed, Ek Tarafse Krishna, Dono Tabahi': Shubman Gill Caught on Stump Mic on Day 5 in Headingley | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: India captain Shubman Gill seemed to be under pressure on the final day at Headingley on Tuesday. With so much at stake, Gill came across as a little desperate with his body language. In fact, Gill came up with a moment that brought smiles on the faces of fans. While Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were operating in tandem, Gill hilariously said: 'Ek Taraf se Mohammed, Ek Tarafse Krishna, Dono Tabahi'.

This means there are two gods of different religions operating and both are deadly. The episode took place in the 17th over of the England innings when Krishna was bowling. The clip has surfaced on social space and is being loved by fans. Here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, England are looking solid thanks to their openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. India are certainly under immense pressure and fingers are being pointed at Gill as he is the captain. India surely need a couple of wickets to get back in the hunt. Looks like there are no demons in the pitch and it has gotten better to bat on as the game as progressed.

England would ideally love to head into lunch with all their 10 wickets intact. If that happens, England would truly fancy themselves winning it.

English Openers Create Record

Crawley and Duckett have already gone past the 100-run mark. This also happens to be the first 100+ opening stand in the fourth innings in Headingley since 106 by Desmond Haynes & Gordon Greenidge in 1984. This surely is a big feat and they would like to pile on the agony.