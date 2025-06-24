Team India & England Don Black Armbands, Moment Of Silence Held To Honour Former Indian Cricketer Dilip Doshi Before Day 5 Play

India vs England, Day 5: Team India and England Cricket honoured former cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away on June 23, 2025. The Indian cricketer from Rajkot had a lasting impact for the Indian Cricket Team in the International scene. To honour Doshi's legacy, the teams have donned black armbands. Before the action commenced in day five, all the players and on-field umpires also lined up on the ground for a moment of silence for the departed soul.

Team India & England Wear Black Armbands To Honour Dilip Doshi

Before the day five action between India and England commenced at Headingley, players from both sides were seen wearing black armbands. The players also lined up in unison to hold a moment of silence to honour the legacy of former India spinner Dilip Doshi.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also mourned Dilip Doshi's passing. In a statement shared by the board, President Roger Binny and Secretary Devajit Saikia mourned the loss of the Indian spin maestro. Both of them extended their condolences and sympathies to his families and friends in such a difficult time.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team also mourned the loss of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi. The entire team held a moment of silence before their warm-up game against ECB Select XI. The team would also wear black armbands as a ‘mark of respect,’ as shared by the BCCI Women.

Who Is Dilip Doshi? Indian Spin Maestro Who Passed Away At 77

Dilip Doshi is among the rare Indian talents who had pioneered the art of spin bowling. He was a left-arm orthodox bowler from Rajkot and made his debut at 32. He made a lasting impact in the game with 898 wickets in first-class cricket and also scalped 114 Test wickets in 33 appearances. Doshi also clinched six five-wicket hauls during his appearances for India. Dilip Doshi also featured in ODI cricket, making 15 appearances and scalping 22 wickets.