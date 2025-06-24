ENG vs IND - England's Barmy Army Takes A Dig At India Pacer Mohammed Siraj For Switching Bail On Day 05 At Headingley: 'You’re Not That Guy'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India conceded a five-wicket defeat against Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Headingley in Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24th.

Ben Duckett was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 149-run knock in the second inning at the Headingley Test.

The ongoing five-match series against England marks the beginning of Team India's start in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Ben Duckett-Zak Crawley's Solid Partnership Helps England Win At Headingley

The final day at the Headingley Test had been disastrous for Team India. In the first session, the Indian bowling attack failed to clinch a single wicket, which gave the hosts an upper hand in the game.

The 188-run opening partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in their second inning helped England to start the series with a dominating win.

During England's second inning, it was Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur, who bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. While Ravindra Jadeja clinched one wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj failed to bag a single wicket in their spells in the fourth innings of the match.

Barmy Army Trolls Mohammed Siraj For Switching Bail

During the play on Day 05, an interesting thing turned around after Mohammed Siraj went to switch the bails on the stumps, hoping that it would change his luck in the Headingley Test.

However, after switching the bail, England's famous Barmy Army targeted the Indian speedster.

In a viral post, Barmy Army wrote, "You’re not that guy, pal." What the England fan club meant is that Siraj is not the former English cricketer Stuart Broad.

The bail flip technique came into the limelight after Stuart Broad started doing it.