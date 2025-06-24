IND vs ENG: England Exude Composure With Triumph Over Team India In Headingley Test, Kick Off Series With 5-Wicket Victory

England's Joe Root interacts with India's captain Shubman Gill after England won the first cricket test match against India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

India vs England 5th Test: England have sealed a clinical win over India to begin the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Despite the Indian side's early advantage due to multiple centuries, the Englishmen remained committed to push through. The hosts' bowlers were mighty effective, restricting India at a chaseable target. India had flair with the bat as the top-order displayed incredible feat of strength. However, some shortcomings were also noticed as the middle and lower order failed to persevere. Mighty fielding errors were seen being done by both sides. England have won the match by five wickets.

England Go 1-0 Up In Test Series After Defeating India By 5 Wickets At Headingley

England looked determined since the beginning of the innings on day four. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley opened day five with determination. The Indian side struggled against them, and multiple missed chances also paid off for them. Duckett contributed with 149, while Crawley scored 65 to trouble the Indian bowling line-up.

The Indian side gained momentum when Ollie Pope was dismissed under ten runs, and then Harry Brook was dismissed for a golden duck. Skipper Ben Stokes was restricted at 39. But Joe Root showcased his genius playing capabilities on display while Jamie Smith partnered with him as they pushed for singles and doubles. Not many bowlers posed a big threat, and the batters pulled off some boundaries during the chase. Root went on to score a half-century. He went on to seal the win with a six off Jadeja.

Notably, this is England's second-highest run chase against India, and they have every reason to celebrate as England goes 1-0 up in the series.

Team India Gained Rhythm But Missed Chances Cost Them Heavily

Team India looked weak while fielding as several catch attempts were let go because of their weak fielding efforts. Irrespective of the weather conditions, the Indian bowling unit did not gain much advantage as England firmly batted on. Skipper Shubman Gill's captaincy calls and fielding setup were under scrutiny as the batters managed to pick up boundaries.

However, a moment came when Prasidh Krishna pulled off a clinical through to shake up England's momentum. The pacer dismissed Zak Crawley, who was at 65 runs. Prasidh went on to dismiss Ollie Pope at eight, picking up rhythm.