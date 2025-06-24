IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Loses Temper At Shardul Thakur For Poor Fielding On Day 5 At Headingley Test - WATCH

England vs India: Ben Stokes' England squared off against Shubman Gill-led Team India in the first Test match of the five-game series, at Headingley in Leeds, from Friday, June 20th.

Throughout the match, Team India were sloppy with their fielding, which cost them big time in the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal alone dropped four catches in the ongoing Headingley Test.

Earlier on Day 5, India pacer Mohammed Siraj was furious at Yashasvi Jaiswal for dropping Ben Duckett's catch.

Ravindra Jadeja Loses Cool At Shardul Thakur

However, this time it was Shardul Thakur who made an error while fielding and had to face bashing from Ravindra Jadeja. In the fourth ball of the 62nd over, Jadeja was bowling against Joe Root. The English batter flicked the ball towards the mid-on where Shardul Thakur was standing. While taking the ball, it slips from Shardul's hand. The incident made Jadeja furious. However, Shardul Thakur just smiled at the India all-rounder and the case over there.

Previously, Mohammed Siraj was bowling in the 39th over when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped Ben Duckett's catch. Soon after, the English batter slammed his hundred.

England Clinch Five-Wicket Win Over India At Headingley Test

It was Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley's strong 188-run opening stand that helped England to sit in the driver's seat from the beginning of Day 5 at the Headingley Test.

In the first session on Day 5, the Indian bowling attack displayed a sluggish performance, failing to pick a single wicket.

In the final session, it was Jamie Smith and Joe Root's 71-run partnership to helped England clinch a five-wicket win over India in the first Test match of the series. It was Jamie Smith who finished off the game in style by smashing a six.