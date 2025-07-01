Gautam Gambhir Angry With Yashasvi Jaiswal? Report Claims Animated Chat Between Coach-Opener at Edgbaston During Training Session

England vs India: Following the loss at Headingley, Team India would be desperate to squared things up at Birmingham before heading to London. While all the talk is around ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's availability, a report on RevSportz claims that coach Gautam Gambhir had an animated chat with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. For the unversed, Jaiswal dropped multiple catches at Headingley which hurt the side. The conversation between Gambhir and Jaiswal happened in the presence of assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate. "Gautam does not look very happy after that," said the report.

This is not good that the coach is not on the same page with the young opener. Remember, Jaiswal hit a brilliant century in the first essay at Headingley, but then went onto drop crucial catches. At the presser on Monday, Ten Doeschate spoke at length about the fielding and catching aspect and how important it is.

‘We always want depth in the catching department’

"We always want depth in the catching department. In England, you're always going to have four catchers at some stage in the game. Yashasvi has been a very good catcher for us. There's also an argument for the short leg being a very important position, particularly if we are going to play two spinners. And we want to pick more guys in that position," Ten Doeschate said at the presser.

Can India Bounce Back at Birmingham?

They have to in order to keep their chances of a historic series win alive. Team India will not like to head to London trailing 0-2.