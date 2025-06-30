India Asst. Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Fuels Speculation On Nitish Reddy's Role In Upcoming Edgbaston Test: 'Very Close To Get A Game'

Team India assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has boosted the prospects of Nitish Kumar Reddy being included in the Playing XI for the Edgbaston test. The coach expressed that Reddy is close to getting a game, and they could very well include a batting all-rounder in the second test match in Birmingham. Ten Doeschate also revealed that Nitish Reddy was their premium batting all-rounder and has a great chance of playing in the second match-up in Edgbaston.

Ryan Ten Doeschate Builds Hope For Nitish Reddy's Inclusion In India XI

The Indian Cricket Team would be in a huge dilemma over their selection for the Playing XI for the second test match at Edgbaston. Team India would require a fully equipped side, as they would aim to recover from the loss they suffered in Headingley. With Shubman Gill leading the unit, the Men in Blue would aim to make history in Birmingham.

Coach Ryan ten Doeschate has weighed in on India's playing XI and has raised expectations over the inclusion of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

"He's very close to getting a game. Obviously, he was fantastic in Australia, coming into the team and playing the way he did. We just felt on balance for the last game, we wanted to go with the bowling all-rounder, which we thought Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) was slightly ahead on the bowling front.

"We're looking at ways of rejigging the puzzle here so we can get a batting all-rounder in, and Nitish [Kumar Reddy] is our premium batting all around at the moment. So I would say he has a very good chance to play this test," Ryan ten Doeschate said to the reporters at the press conference.

England Name Playing XI Sans Jofra Archer

With just two days left for the match to begin, the England Cricket Team has announced it's Playing XI for the upcoming test match against India at Edgbaston. The Ben Stokes-led side remains unchanged, and the selectors have opted for the winning XI at Headingley.

England opting for the same playing XI would mean that Jofra Archer will have to wait on his comeback for England in Tests. The English fast bowler had missed out on the team training session on Monday because of a family emergency.