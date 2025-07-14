Gautam Gambhir's Reaction After Washington Sundar Clean Bowls Joe Root During Lord's Test is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: At a crucial juncture in the game at Lord's, Washington Sundar picked up the big wicket of Joe Root on Day 4 to start the collapse. Root was sent packing for 40 by Sundar, who bowled him round his legs. Root was looking to sweep Sundar, but he missed it and the ball went on to disturb the stumps. Sundar may have taken the crucial wicket but it was coach Gautam Gambhir, who stole the show.

When Sundar clean bowled Root, the cameras panned towards the Lord's balcony where Gambhir was seen hurling a mouthful. The expression from Gambhir goes onto to highlight the importance of the wicket. Root had survived a close call and hence Gambhir's expression was justified.

Root's wicket was important as he was coming into the game on the back of a century in the first essay. Sundar picked up the wicket of the fourth ball of the 43rd over. Root's wicket opened the floodgates in a way and hence Gambhir's reaction sums it up beautifully. It was a day to remember for Sundar as he ended up with four wickets in the innings.

Can India Take Lead With Lord's Win?

That is exactly what the Indian team would want, but certainly - it will not be easy on a fifth day pitch. India need 135 to win, while all England need is six wickets. The first hour would be extremely crucial for both teams. For India, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant would be important and hence that makes the first session exciting.