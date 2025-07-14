Sanjay Manjrekar Highlights Biggest Difference Between Shubman Gill And Virat Kohli, Namedrops MS Dhoni After Rare Failure By IND Skipper In 3rd Test

England vs India: Those who have watched Virat Kohli's illustrious career would vouch that he upped his game when the opposition riled him up but is that the same with Shubman Gill? Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that is not the case with Gill. Manjrekar believes Gill starts to look tentative when that happens. He also claimed that Dhoni is the exact opposite to it.

‘Gill must decide what gets the best out of him’

“Gill, suddenly looking tentative last evening, had a lot to do with the hostility he got at the crease from England. Virat performed better, the angrier he got. Dhoni is the exact opposite. Gill must decide what gets the best out of him as a batter, calmness or anger," Manjrekar tweeted on Monday morning," Manjrekar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gill perished for six off nine balls on Day 4 denting India's chances in a big way. Brydon Carse picked up the big fish after trapping him in front.

Can India Take Lead at Lord's?

With 135 runs to get and six wickets in hand on a final day wicket - it will certainly not be easy for India. But again, they would believe they still have their noses in front in the game with a well-set KL Rahul in the middle.