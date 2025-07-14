Gautam Gambhir Trolled For Sending Washington Sundar Unnecessarily Ahead of Nitish Reddy During Lord's Test

England vs India: Just after India lost the wicket of KL Rahul, Washington Sundar was promoted as he walked out to bat on the final day at Lord's. The plan did not work as Sundar registered a duck to put India in more trouble. After Sundar perished Nitish Kumar Reddy walked in to bat. The decision to send Nitish Reddy, who is a batting-allrounder, is now being debated. Was it the right call taken by coach Gautam Gambhir looking at the state of the game? These questions will certainly be asked if India go on to concede the Lord's Test.

Nitish Reddy also perished for 13 off 53 balls. He was dismissed at the stroke of lunch. Chris Woakes picked up the wicket of Reddy.

Gambhir Got The Batting Order Wrong

India Reeling at Lord's

Meanwhile, India are looking down the barrel. At lunch, India are 117 for eight. They need 76 more runs to win and to do that they merely have a couple of more wickets. Currently, Ravindra Jadeja is in the middle and he would be joined by Jasprit Bumrah.