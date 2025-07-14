'India Needs...': Virat Kohli Being Missed by Nasser Hussain During Lord's Run Chase | WATCH VIDEO

Updated 14 July 2025 at 17:16 IST
England vs India: Having lost three big wickets on the final day of the third Test at Lord's on Monday, former England captain Nasser Hussain seems to be missing former India captain Virat Kohli, While on commentary, Hussain remembered Kohli and said India needed him in the run chase but unfortunately he has retired. Hussain admitted that Kohli is the ‘king’ of run-chases. He also added that India now needs a new run-chaser.
"No Virat Kohli. He’s retired from Test cricket. He was the King of run chases. India needs to find a new one to see them over the line."
Listen to this video above where the ex-English captain speaks of Kohli.
The former India captain announced his Test retirement just ahead of the team selection for the England tour. His announcement shocked one and all as most reckoned he had a lot of Test cricket still left in him.
He is fit and is in form with the bat and hence his call to throw in the towel would puzzle fans again if India lose the Test match at Lord's. Kohli was a true ambassador of Test cricket.
In 123 Tests, he has amassed 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. This features 30 centuries and a highest score of 254. India truly needed him at Lord's today one feels. Kohli continues to play ODI cricket and would next be seen probably in Australia during the three-match ODI series.
Published 14 July 2025 at 17:09 IST