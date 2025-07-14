'India Needs...': Virat Kohli Being Missed by Nasser Hussain During Lord's Run Chase | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Having lost three big wickets on the final day of the third Test at Lord's on Monday, former England captain Nasser Hussain seems to be missing former India captain Virat Kohli, While on commentary, Hussain remembered Kohli and said India needed him in the run chase but unfortunately he has retired. Hussain admitted that Kohli is the ‘king’ of run-chases. He also added that India now needs a new run-chaser.

‘Kohli was the King of run chases’

"No Virat Kohli. He’s retired from Test cricket. He was the King of run chases. India needs to find a new one to see them over the line."

Listen to this video above where the ex-English captain speaks of Kohli.

Kohli Shock Retirement

The former India captain announced his Test retirement just ahead of the team selection for the England tour. His announcement shocked one and all as most reckoned he had a lot of Test cricket still left in him.

He is fit and is in form with the bat and hence his call to throw in the towel would puzzle fans again if India lose the Test match at Lord's. Kohli was a true ambassador of Test cricket.