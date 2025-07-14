IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Gives Washington Sundar a Fiery Send-off After Stunning Caught And Bowled on Day 5 of Lord's Test - WATCH

Day 5 of the India vs England Test match at Lord's was always poised to be a tight affair, but England pacer Jofra Archer played a key part in putting the hosts in a solid position to push on for a win and take a 2-1 series lead.

Archer got arguably the most dangerous Indian wicket of the day when he managed to knock over the off stump of Rishabh Pant, who appeared out of sorts throughout the day.

However, he would follow that up with another big wicket when he got rid of all-rounder Washington Sundar in a moment of magic that was all of his own making.

ALSO READ | Archer Gives Pant a Mouthful While Send-Off After Dismissal

Jofra Gives Washington An Earful

Washington played a simple shot down the ground but it was not controlled and Archer did wonderfully well to get out of his follow through and take a diving one-handed catch.

But it was what followed the catch that caught the eye of a lot of people as Archer made sure to give the dismissed Indian batter an earful before he managed to walk away.

This was not the only time he did that on Day 5 - he also meted out the same treatment to Pant when he was dismissed.

ALSO READ | Gill Joins Gavaskar And Kohli In Elusive List Despite Poor Show

Stokes Gets Rid of Rahul

England also managed to get another key wicket when skipper Ben Stokes managed to trap KL Rahul plumb before the wicket.

The umpire originally gave him not out because there was some doubt over whether he had inside edged the ball onto his pad or not.

However, the replays showed he had hit his pad with the bat and the ball struck the pad cleanly. Three reds later, and Rahul - the centurion from the first innings - had to walk.