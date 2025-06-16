ENG vs IND - Harbhajan Singh Pinpoints Reason Why Shardul Thakur Has An Edge On Nitish Reddy In England Series, Wants Gautam Gambhir To Take Right Decision

Harbhajan Singh revealed reason why Shardul Thakur has an advantage over Nitish Kumar Reddy | Image: AP and ANI

India Tour of England: Just days left before the start of the five-match series between India and England, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh revealed reasons why Shardul Thakur will have an edge over Nitish Kumar Reddy against the Three Lions.

The upcoming series will mark a new era in the Indian Cricket Team as it will be the first Test series after star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement from the long-format.

The five-match series between India and England will also kickstart the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Harbhajan Singh Reflects On India's Upcoming Test Series Against England

While speaking to PTI, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh discussed the Playing Eleven of the Indian Cricket Team in the upcoming five-match series. Harbhajan said that the Shubman Gill-led side need a bowler who can also shine with the bat, for which Shardul Thakur will have an advantage over Nitish Reddy.

“India needs a bowler who can bat a bit. India have got a batting till No. 7, and at No. 8, you need to see who can bowl and get those wickets for you and bat a bit. Not someone who bats and bowls a little bit,” Harbhajan Singh told PTI.

He further pointed out that Nitish Reddy is a proper batter even though he has the ability to bowl. Harbhajan further added that Nitish did not bowl in the recently concluded IPL 2025.

“That’s where Shardul will have an edge on Nitish Reddy in my view. Nitish is a proper batsman who can definitely bowl. But we have not seen him bowling in the IPL much…," he added.

The former cricketer also hoped Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir would make the right decision while making the first eleven.

“Gautam (Gambhir) is there. He is a very capable coach. And I am sure he will take the right decision,” he further added.

India's Tour Of England To Begin From June 20th

The first and second matches of the series will be played from June 20th and July 2nd, respectively, at Headingley and Edgbaston. The third match of the series will take place from July 10th at the iconic Lord's in London.