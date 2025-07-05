ENG vs IND: Historic Show by Shubman Gill Propels Team India To Pick 607 Run Lead; England Ends Day 4 At 72/3

Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during day four of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, Day 4: England battled through the final hour and 20 minutes of play in day four of action at the Edgbaston Test. The English side had lost two early wickets in the final innings as Ben Duckett was dismissed at 25, while Zak Crawley was dismissed for a duck. Joe Root was also taken down after a magnificent delivery from Akash Deep.

The pace frontline brought in the heat, with Mohammed Siraj picked up a scalp while Akash Deep bagged two each to keep the momentum going. India looked firmly in control by the end of the day as England scored 72/3 at stumps on day four.

Shubman Gill Continues Heroics As India Pick Up 607-Run Lead

Shubman Gill continued to make history as Team India continued to bat on most of day four. With a 180-run lead already at hand, the batters continued to bat through after KL Rahul and Karun Nair began the proceedings at Edgbaston. Nair was dismissed at 26 while the opener went on to score 55 runs before being bowled out.

Enter Shubman Gill, who delivered a power-packed innings once again as he scored 161 runs off 162 balls. The Indian skipper continued to break records with his composed batting and also struck timely boundaries and sixes to pick up runs.

Rishabh Pant delivered an entertaining knock as the wicketkeeper-batter could be seen taking the ultimate risks with his unorthodox shots. His bat also went flying a couple of times, adding to the fun. Nitish Reddy failed once again, with the batter losing his wicket after scoring just one.

Ravindra Jadeja stood unbeaten with a fine 69-run knock while Washington Sundar was at 12 when the team declared their innings. India picked up a 607-run lead in the competition.

England Are Three Down! India Mean Business!!

England Cricket dealt with early trouble after Mohammed Siraj picked up the opening scalp to dismiss Zak Crawley for a seven-ball duck in the second over. Ben Duckett was the second man to go after Akash Deep's delivery smashed the middle stump to dismiss the opening batter at 25 runs.