WATCH: Squid Games Fever Grips Edgbaston Test, Cosplayers Rally Behind England As Shubman Gill Continues To Dominate Ben Stokes' Men

Cosplayers Back England At Edgbaston Test As India Skipper Continue To Dominate | Image: AP and X/@TheBarmyArmy (Screengrab)

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led India have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

On Day 04, it was Shubman Gill's day which caught the limelight. The India captain played a blitz 161-run knock from 162 balls at a strike rate of 99.38. Shubman Gill hammered 13 fours and eight sixes during his time on the crease, however, that didn't stop England's Barmy Army from cheering for Ben Stokes and co.

England's Barmy Army Cheer Hard For the Three Lions Despite Shubman Gill's Brilliance

The English fans came in groups to cheer for their team at the Edgbaston Test. The Barmy Army had cosplayers on their stand to cheer loudly for England. A group of fans dressed up as Squid Game characters on Saturday, July 5th. While some other fans cosplayed as Nuns.

England Need To Make 608 Runs To Win Edgbaston Test

Coming to the match, India displayed a solid performance on Day 04 of the second Test match by making solid partnerships at crucial points in the game.

During India's second inning, Shubman was the leading run-scorer for the visitors. However, KL Rahul (55), Rishabh Pant (65), and Ravindra Jadeja (69*) also played a crucial role in the game helping India power to 427/6 (d).

After a dominant performance, India gave a target of 608 runs to England.

Records galore at Edgbaston as Shubman Gill hammered his eighth Test century. Gill became the third Indian skipper after Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match.

The 25-year-old also became the second cricketer after Virat Kohli to smash a hundred in both innings of a Test match.