Shubman Gill Takes Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli's Legacy Forward, IND Skipper Beats 'God' And 'King' By Creating History On English Soil

Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century on day two of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill continued his heroics with the bat as he has emerged as the finest number four batter for Team India. The Indian test skipper has scored the most runs for the Indian Cricket Team in a test match, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 344 against West Indies at 1971. The Prince delivered the heroic feat while playing at number four, a spot previously owned by Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

But Gill has did the unbelievable from while batting at number four by achieving the historic feat. it is something which Kohli and Tendulkar have never done in the over 30+ years of playing from that spot.