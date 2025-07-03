ENG vs IND: In Jasprit Bumrah's Absence, Akash Deep Delivers With Double Strike At Edgbaston Test | WATCH VIDEO

Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Ollie Pope on day two of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

Akash Deep brought the thrill after he helped open Team India's wicket-taking count early on against England. While being brought in as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, the pacer paid huge dividends in the second over of his spell with two consecutive wickets.

Akash Deep Comes In Red-Hot For India With Two Consecutive Wickets

The Indian cricket fans and analysts were in a frenzy after it was revealed that Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second test match. Legendary cricketers argued the decision to bench their talismanic pacer in a super-crucial fixture, given that Edgbaston has been a fortress for Team India.

Akash Deep had replaced Bumrah in the second test match between India and England. The pacer made a massive splash early on after he shook the English top order with his spellbinding deliveries.

Akash Deep helped Team India gain some early momentum in the fourth and fifth deliveries of the third over. The Indian pacer first took down Ben Duckett after he got a significant edge with his bat, and it flew towards the left from third slip. Shubman Gill, who had just joined the field, made no mistake as he picked up a stunner with both hands gripping the ball. The Indian skipper makes no mistake as Team India celebrates around Akash Deep.

The pacer went on to pick a two in two after Ollie Pope nipped the ball towards the slip towards KL Rahul. He had missed out on it initially, but completed the catch on his second attempt. Two consecutive breakthroughs helped India gain momentum early on.

Mohammed Siraj Also Joins The Party!

After the early setbacks from Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj kept the wicket-taking fest rolling with a scalp to take down opener Zak Crawley. The setbacks would be huge for the Indian side as they had picked up a 587-run lead before being eventually bowled out. The Indian batters displayed composure, focusing on building key partnerships to pick up runs on the scoreboard.