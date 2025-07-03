IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Attains Historic Breakthrough, Overtakes Sunil Gavaskar’s Record After 46 Years At Edgbaston Test

Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on day one of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill has delivered on his promise of emerging as the best batter in the series with a commanding knock against England. At the Edgbaston Test, the Indian Test skipper broke multiple records to put himself among the ranks of legends. Gill has now surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's record numbers, which he had picked up 46 years ago while playing in England.

Shubman Gill Makes History At The Edgbaston Test

Shubman Gill walked the talk with his commanding knock, which has kept Team India afloat on day two of the Edgbaston Test. The Indian Test skipper kept runs coming from his bat to secure his maiden double century, putting tremendous strain on the English attack. The Indian skipper forged notable partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja and then Washington Sundar to continue rolling in the second session at Edgbaston.

An authoritative knock has helped Shubman Gill topple several records. The Indian skipper has eclipsed Sunil Gavaskar's record numbers in match two of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Shubman Gill has gone past Sunil Gavaskar's numbers to have the best score by an Indian Cricketer in Tests in England. Gavaskar had scored 221 at the Oval in 1979, and Gill has surpassed the number with an unbeaten 250+ score against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Records Continued To Be Rewritten After Gill's Commanding Knock

Throughout the second session of day two, Shubman Gill showed unmatched determination to help India anchor a stronghold over England at the Edgbaston Fortress. Gill's determination and intent have helped him not just one, but multiple records.

