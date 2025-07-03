IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Attains Historic Breakthrough, Overtakes Sunil Gavaskar’s Record After 46 Years At Edgbaston Test

Updated 3 July 2025 at 21:46 IST
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill has delivered on his promise of emerging as the best batter in the series with a commanding knock against England. At the Edgbaston Test, the Indian Test skipper broke multiple records to put himself among the ranks of legends. Gill has now surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's record numbers, which he had picked up 46 years ago while playing in England.
Shubman Gill walked the talk with his commanding knock, which has kept Team India afloat on day two of the Edgbaston Test. The Indian Test skipper kept runs coming from his bat to secure his maiden double century, putting tremendous strain on the English attack. The Indian skipper forged notable partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja and then Washington Sundar to continue rolling in the second session at Edgbaston.
An authoritative knock has helped Shubman Gill topple several records. The Indian skipper has eclipsed Sunil Gavaskar's record numbers in match two of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
Shubman Gill has gone past Sunil Gavaskar's numbers to have the best score by an Indian Cricketer in Tests in England. Gavaskar had scored 221 at the Oval in 1979, and Gill has surpassed the number with an unbeaten 250+ score against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.
Throughout the second session of day two, Shubman Gill showed unmatched determination to help India anchor a stronghold over England at the Edgbaston Fortress. Gill's determination and intent have helped him not just one, but multiple records.
Shubman Gill's spectacular knock not only pushes him as the best in India, but on an international level. The Indian test skipper has successfully surpassed Tillakaratne Dilshan to attain the best score by an Asian Captain in Tests in SENA Countries. The former SL skipper had notched up 193 at Lord's in 2011, and Gill has crossed way ahead with a 250+ score to his name.
