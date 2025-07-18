'Incredible Fight': Gautam Gambhir Blasts Ravindra Jadeja Haters With No-Nonsense Reply Ahead of Old Trafford Test

England vs India: Despite his fighting knock at Lord's, where he kept the fight on - Ravindra Jadeja still faced the ire because some former cricketers reckoned he was too defensive in his approach towards the chase. Days after that game and as India gets ready for a must-win contest at Manchester, head coach Gautam Gambhir backed Jadeja, claiming that he put up an ‘incredible fight’.

"That was an incredible fight. The fight from Jaddu, that was absolutely brilliant," Gambhir told Jadeja after India's 22-run loss.

Jadeja came in at a crucial juncture in the game and batting well with the tail. He took the game into the final session when it seemed England would finish the game much before with two wickets to win for the hosts after lunch.

It is good to see Gambhir is backing his players. He has always been known for such gestures for his team members. He too, as the coach of the team, faced a lot of criticism after India's loss at Lord's.

Not just Gambhir, assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate also praised Jadeja.

“His batting has reached another level. In the last two Tests the consistency and the calmness he brought to the dressing room. I’ve watched him for so many years and how he’s developed his game now, his defence is rock solid, looks like a proper batter,” Gambhir’s deputy Ryan ten Doeschate said in the video.