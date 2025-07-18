Kuldeep Yadav in? Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Get Playing XI Advise From Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of Must-Win Manchester Test

England vs India: Following the loss at Lord's, the Manchester Test becomes a must-win game for the Shubman Gill-led side. Can they win it, do they have the team to destroy England? Ahead of the game, veteran India star Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently in the UK, urged Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill to add an extra specialist bowler to their XI.

While Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep played as the premier seamers during the third Test, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Reddy featured as the three all-rounders. Now, the question is, does he want Kuldeep Yadav in the side? Kuldeep is yet to play a game and it would be interesting to see he gets a game or not.

‘India should look to add one extra bowler’

"We all know that Day 4 and 5 get slightly difficult to bat on. It's not easy to score runs. Yes, England bowled really well. But I felt India missed an opportunity to get that big score on the board in the first innings. And also, I feel going forward, India should look to add one extra bowler - because you're going to win a Test match or a Test series by getting 20 wickets," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

Will Kuldeep Actually Get a Go?

It is not certain, but the thought of having Kuldeep in the side would be discussed. It is no secret that England are traditionally not the best at tackling spin.