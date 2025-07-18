Republic World
Updated 18 July 2025 at 11:07 IST

Rishabh Pant Gets Massive 'IPL' Warning Ahead of Must-Win 4th Test at Manchester

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Rishabh Pant (L), Farokh Engineer (R)
Rishabh Pant (L), Farokh Engineer (R) | Image: AP/ANI

England vs India: Rishabh Pant has been in top form in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. But despite his good form, Pant was blamed by some after India's loss at Lord's because of the runout he was involved in with KL Rahul. Most believe had that runout not happened, India could have got a big lead and eventually have won the match. Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer, who is in England, was asked about Pant. 

While speaking to RevSports, Engineer urged Pant to save his extravagant shots for the IPL. He also said that Test cricket requires ‘discipline’. 

‘Save those for IPL’

“Absolutely. Save those for IPL. Test cricket demands discipline. From a number three or four, you expect them to play proper cricket, get big scores, and build innings.”

