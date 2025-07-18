Rishabh Pant Gets Massive 'IPL' Warning Ahead of Must-Win 4th Test at Manchester

England vs India: Rishabh Pant has been in top form in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. But despite his good form, Pant was blamed by some after India's loss at Lord's because of the runout he was involved in with KL Rahul. Most believe had that runout not happened, India could have got a big lead and eventually have won the match. Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer, who is in England, was asked about Pant.