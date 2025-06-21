ENG vs IND: India Star Jasprit Bumrah Picks Up Crucial Wicket At Headingley Test, Bamboozles England Batter Ben Duckett With Ripper - WATCH

England vs India: Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the Indian bowling attack in the first Test match against England at Headingley in Leeds, on Saturday, June 21st.

Jasprit Bumrah again came to the rescue for the Shubman Gill-led side as he picked up a crucial wicket on Day 02 of the Headingley Test.

In the third session on Day 02, Bumrah got a crucial breakthrough as he dismissed in-form Ben Duckett for 62 runs. In the third ball of the 29th over, Duckett went for a drive, but it took an inside edge and bowled the English batter.

Ben Duckett displayed a solid performance for England in their first inning, scoring 62 runs from 94 balls. The 30-year-old hammered nine fours during his time on the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Elusive Milestone With Ben Duckett's Wicket

The 31-year-old Indian pacer also achieved a milestone by surpassing Wasim Akram. Bumrah became the Asian bowler with the most Test wickets in the SENA countries.

It was Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope's 122-run stand that helped the Three Lions make a comeback in the game after losing an early wicket on Day 02 in Leeds.

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa. Following that, the Indian fast bowler played 46 Test matches and 87 innings, picking up 207 wickets at an economy rate of 2.77.

Team India Post 471 In First Inning At Headingley Test

Team India's innings came to an end in the second session on Day 02, after a tragic collapse. It was Shubman Gill's (147 runs from 227 balls) and Rishabh Pant's (134 runs from 178 balls) solid partnership that propelled Team India to 471.

England had a poor start to the game after losing a quick wicket. It was once again Jasprit Bumrah who dismissed England opener Zak Crawley in the first over of the inning.