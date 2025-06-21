ENG vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar Snubs MS Dhoni, Names Rishabh Pant As India’s 'Greatest Test Batter-Keeper' Following His Fearless Knock Against England

England vs India: Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant showcased a stupendous performance against England in the first Test match at Headingley in Leeds.

On Saturday, June 21st, Rishabh Pant smashed his seventh century in Test cricket after displaying a stupendous knock on Day 1 and 2 of the Headingley.

In the first session on Day 01, Rishabh Pant played a 134-run knock from 178 balls at a strike rate of 75.28. Pant's century came in the first ball of the 100th over during India's innings, the 27-year-old smashed a six to create history in Leeds.

Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record

With his powerful knock, Pant shattered MS Dhoni's record, as the youngster became the Indian wicketkeeper-batter with the most centuries in Test cricket.

MS Dhoni played 90 Test matches and 144 innings, scoring 4876 runs at an average of 38.09. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant took just 76 Test innings to break Dhoni's landmark in red-ball cricket.

Sanjay Manjrekar Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant

While speaking on JioHotstar, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar showered praise on Rishabh Pant, calling him India’s greatest ever Test batter-keeper.

“By far, India’s greatest ever Test batter-keeper. I was worried when he was in the 90s that he might end up getting his 8th 90 of his career. It is just unbelievable that he has so many 90s! But he’s a breath of fresh air," Sanjay Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

The former cricketer also hailed the English fans for the way they applauded Rishabh Pant's innings. Manjrekar further added that English fans come to watch good cricket.

"When he got out and raised his bat, there were a lot of English supporters who stood up and applauded that innings. That’s what we love about England — these guys come to watch good cricket. They obviously want their team to win, but when they see excellence from the opposition, you can see true appreciation for it,” he added.