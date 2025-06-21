ENG vs IND: India Wicketkeeper-Batter Rishabh Pant Creates History At Headingley Test, Dethrones MS Dhoni To Achieve New Milestone

England vs India: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant displayed a stupendous performance and smashed a 146-ball century against England in the first match of the series at Headingley in Leeds, on Saturday, June 21st.

With his century, Rishabh Pant created history at Headingley as he shattered former India captain MS Dhoni's milestone. The 27-year-old slammed his seventh century in red-ball cricket and became the Indian wicketkeeper-batter with the most centuries in Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Elusive Record

In the first ball of the 100th over, Rishabh Pant hammered a six to create history in Leeds. It is also Pant's second consecutive hundred in England.

MS Dhoni played 90 Test matches and 144 innings, scoring 4876 runs at an average of 38.09. The former India skipper hammered six centuries during his time in long-format cricket.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant took only 44 Test matches and 76 innings to break Dhoni's record in Test cricket.

Now, MS Dhoni holds the second position on the chart. Former India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha stands in the third place with three centuries in Tests.

Rishabh Pant made his Test debut in 2018 against England. Following that, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has scored 3078 runs, at an average of 43.97.

Rishabh Pant's knock against England in the Headingley Test came to an end in the 108th over. It was Josh Tongue who dismissed the India vice-captain for 134 runs.

Team India Continue To Dominate England At Headingley Test