IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Brings Out The Somersault Celebration After Smacking A Ton On Vice-Captaincy Debut In Headingley Test

IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant puts style and statement on display with a classic celebration after completing his century. On his Test vice-captaincy debut against England at the Headingley Test, Pant brings out the somersault celebration. He does it to perfection as the crowd and his teammates serenade him.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant started with a screaming shot over Ben Stokes' Head. He began his knock with a commanding start, forging a 200+ partnership with Shubman Gill to give India the edge. The unconventional shots came in strong as the Indian leadership duo rallied through the end of day one. The duo began day two with their intent locked in and continued their run stand. Rishabh went full unorthodox, while Shubman played block.

Rishabh Pant Makes The Somersault As His New Trademark Celebration!

The crowd was on their feet when Rishabh Pant sent a delivery off Shoaib Bashir to the skies and over the ropes. He is a monster in red-ball cricket, and his century proved it. Pant emerged as Team India's crisis man to pull them out of dearth and he has proved his worth once again.

Right after the six off Shoaib Bashir's delivery, Rishabh Pant takes off his gloves, helmet and his bat to deliver the somersault celebration. He also received a warm hug from his skipper.

The somersault has become a new trademark celebration for Rishabh Pant at this stage. The last time he delivered a fine acrobatic movement was in the IPL when he smashed a ton for the Lucknow Super Giants. The wicketkeeper-batter was termed as a liability for LSG. His white-ball numbers were also under question after a poor IPL run. But Pant stood tall and delivered a statement with his century that time. He repeated those heroics at Headingley.

Rishabh Pant Joins MS Dhoni In Epic WKs Feat

Rishabh Pant's seventh Test century has put him ahead as he has etched his name among other Indian wicketkeeping greats. Pant has notched up seven tons to secure the most centuries by wicketkeeper-batters.