Shubman Gill Identifies Key Factors Behind Team India’s Dramatic Collapse In Headingley Test: 'We Had Our Chances'

India's captain Shubman Gill passes the ball to teammate Prasidh Krishna on day five of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England | Image: AP

India vs England, Day 5: Team India skipper Shubman Gill identifies the principal factors which led to India's fall from the top in the Headingley Test. Gill identified that some dropped catches and the lower order collapse led to their fall from grace despite having five centurions from their side. The Indian skipper added that they had their chances, but things did not turn out their way.

Shubman Gill Highlights India's Shortcomings In Headingley Test

England Cricket opened the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with an impressive five-wicket win over Team India. The Ben Stokes-led side turned the tide despite India starting strong with multiple centurions. The English bowlers effectively limited India to a chasable target, playing a pivotal role. While the Indian top order shone with titanic batting performance, the middle and lower order couldn't withstand the momentum. Some unpredictable twists made the game interesting, with England clinching a brilliant victory.

Shubman Gill expressed his thoughts on India's loss, saying that they failed to capitalize on the chances that they had at hand. He also revealed Team India's intentions during their second innings before the dramatic collapse.

"A brilliant Test, we had our chances. Drop catches, lower not contributing cost us…

"Yesterday, we were thinking of giving them 430, but our last wickets fell for 25. Even today, I thought we had our chances after the brilliant first wicket. Didn't go to hand," Shubman Gill said in the post-match interview after India's loss at Headingley.

India Fumbled Huge Chances While England Capitalized On Them

Team India showcased batting brilliance as stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul scored hundreds, while Rishabh Pant clinched twin tons to showcase his batting prowess. However, their fielding performance looked sloppy, with several catch opportunities being dropped due to poor execution. The Indian bowling quartet struggled to make an impact during England's final innings despite having conditions in their favour.