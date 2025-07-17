Joe Root Taunts Ben Stokes After Lord's Heroics, Exposes Captain's Double-Standards Ahead of 4th Test

England vs India: England ruled the roost at Lord's and captain Ben Stokes played a huge part in that famous 22-run win. Days after the win, veteran English batter Joe Root has exposed something really funny about his current captain. Root revealed Stokes never listened to him when he was leading the side and did things his way.

'Didn't listen to me when I was captain'

"He doesn't always listen to me. He didn't listen to me when I was captain. But, no, he knows what he's doing, and he's got a good handle on where he's at physically," Joe Root said as quoted by the BBC while also revealing his worries for the all-rounder.

"It was an incredible effort. He's just desperate to be the man and make things happen. Incredible effort to be able to do that. I was just panicking that he wasn't going to make it through the game after a couple of bad injuries, but he clearly trusts his body now," added Root.

What to Expect at Manchester?

For starts, India has never won at Old Trafford. So, they would be up against history. Historically, Old Trafford offers a lot of assistance to pacers and hence all the talk is around will Jasprit Bumrah play or not. A final call on Bumrah is not yet out, but we know that Shoaib Bashir would not feature for England. Liam Dawson has been added as a replacement.