Jofra Archer Gives Rishabh Pant a Mouthful While Send-Off After Clean Bowling Him at Lord's | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: England knew they needed six wickets to win at Lord's and for that to happen the first hour would be mighty important on Monday. For England, Jofra Archer stood up and got counted as he picked up the wicket of the dangerous Rishabh Pant early on the final day. Archer clean bowled Pant, who seemed to be struggling during his stay with his finger.

ALSO READ: Gill Joins Gavaskar And Kohli In Elusive List Despite Poor Show

The ball was angled in on a length from wide of the crease, it nipped away a touch and went past the outside edge to smash the top of off stump. Pant was caught in the crease. No feet, just tried to block it by coming across and ended up playing a nothing shot.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, India find themselves in trouble as Pant was a big wicket and given his good form was expected to take the side over the line. Pant would be disappointed with the dismissal for sure. All he scored was nine off 12 balls. During his stay in the middle, he was struggling with pain.

India Looking Down The Barrel?

It has been a Monday to forget for Team India as they have lost three big wickets inside the first hour. Jofra Archer has accounted for two of the three wickets, while Ben Stokes picked up one. The English captain dismissed KL Rahul, who looked set in the middle. Sundar perished without troubling the scorer for a duck.