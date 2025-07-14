Shubman Gill Breaks 23-Year-Old Record Despite Poor Outing In The Lord's Test, India Skipper Joins Sunil Gavaskar And Virat Kohli In Elusive List

IND vs ENG: The Lord's Test match is all set for a final day, packed with high-octane cricketing action. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is currently tied with both the teams winning one match each, and the Lord's Test match is an opportunity for both the teams to go 2-1 up in the series. India did dominate all the four days of the Lord's Test, but England are currently ahead in the game after dismissing four Indian batters in quick succession during the fourth day of the ongoing Test.

Shubman Gill Moves Past Rahul Dravid in Elusive List

There were loads of questions regarding the experience in the Indian Test team after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma decided to walk away from the longest international format of the game. Surprisingly, the new-look Indian team has stood up and has answered every challenge thrown at them.

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill also to be credited for the manner in which his team has played so far in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The Indian captain registered figures of 147, 18, 269, and 161 in the first two matches of the series, but he couldn't keep up with his form in the third match of the series. Despite being dismissed for scores of 16 and 6 in the Lord's Test, Shubman Gill moved past ex-India captain and coach Rahul Dravid in the list of most runs by an Indian batter in a bilateral Test series in England.

List of Indian Players with Most Runs in Bilateral Series Against England

Shubman Gill: 607* runs from 3 matches in 2025

607* runs from 3 matches in 2025 Rahul Dravid: 602 runs from 4 matches in 2002

602 runs from 4 matches in 2002 Sunil Gavaskar: 542 runs from 4 matches in 1979

542 runs from 4 matches in 1979 Rahul Dravid: 461 runs from 4 matches in 2011

Indian Team Fights Fire by Fire in England