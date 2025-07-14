'True Warrior': Rishabh Pant Batting With Finger Pain Wins Hearts at Lord's on Final Day of 3rd Test

India vs England: With a possible-win beckoning, Rishabh Pant, who picked up a finger injury while keeping, came out to bat on the final day at Lord's on Monday. Pant, who is a brave character, showed that the pain is very secondary and the India win is primary. Pant received praise from all quarters for showing immense courage to come out and bat through pain. Unfortunately, he did not last long and perished for nine off 12 balls. Jofra Archer picked up the crucial wicket as he clean bowled the India vice-captain.

Pant has been in ominous form in this tour. He smashed two centuries at Leeds in the first Test. Here are some of the fans hailing Pant for showing his courage.

Fans Praise Brave Pant

Meanwhile, the wicket of Pant has instilled belief in the English camp. Pant, they know, was a dangerous man as he can get runs quickly. Now, with Pant out of the equation, England bowlers would breathe a sigh of relief.

Can India Win Lord's Test?