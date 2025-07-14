Republic World
Updated 14 July 2025 at 15:55 IST

'True Warrior': Rishabh Pant Batting With Finger Pain Wins Hearts at Lord's on Final Day of 3rd Test

India vs England: Rishabh Pant picked up a finger injury while keeping wickets in the Lord's Test and hence did not keep wickets, but with a possible-win beckoning he decided to come out and bat through pain.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Rishabh Pant bats through finger pain
Rishabh Pant bats through finger pain | Image: @AtulBhardwaj30

India vs England: With a possible-win beckoning, Rishabh Pant, who picked up a finger injury while keeping, came out to bat on the final day at Lord's on Monday. Pant, who is a brave character, showed that the pain is very secondary and the India win is primary. Pant received praise from all quarters for showing immense courage to come out and bat through pain. Unfortunately, he did not last long and perished for nine off 12 balls. Jofra Archer picked up the crucial wicket as he clean bowled the India vice-captain. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | 'Slope Hai Na...': Bumrah's Abuse Caught on Stump Mic at Lord's

Pant has been in ominous form in this tour. He smashed two centuries at Leeds in the first Test. Here are some of the fans hailing Pant for showing his courage. 

Fans Praise Brave Pant

Meanwhile, the wicket of Pant has instilled belief in the English camp. Pant, they know, was a dangerous man as he can get runs quickly. Now, with Pant out of the equation, England bowlers would breathe a sigh of relief. 

ALSO READ: Gill Joins Gavaskar And Kohli In Elusive List Despite Poor Show

Can India Win Lord's Test?

At the time of filing the copy, Ravindra Jadeja has joined KL Rahul. This is a crucial partnership from an Indian point of view. India still need 118 to win with five wickets in hand. Rahul is on 39 and he holds the key. He has a huge role to play. 

