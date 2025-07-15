Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Have to Play Jasprit Bumrah During 4th Test at Manchester. Here's Why

Republic World
Updated 15 July 2025 at 11:43 IST

England vs India: There is no way Jasprit Bumrah can be rested at Manchester and Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill would know that.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah | Image: AP

England vs India: Following the heartbreaking loss at Lord's, Team India would be feeling down and gutted. But, they realise that there is a couple of Tests coming up and they need to be ready for it. Without a doubt, all the talk is around the availability of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While captain Shubman Gill has not revealed the status, it would be interesting to see what happens. 

Bumrah, at Lord's, showed why he is indispensable and hence he would be required at Manchester with the side trailing after three games. 

Why Bumrah is a Must at Manchester? 

If you look at the map of the United Kingdom, Manchester is towards the Northwest side of the country. Up North, where it is much more cooler - Bumrah would know he can make the ball talk and that is a big enough reason for him to play. Bumrah picked up eight wickets at Lord's and bowled 43 overs so his body would be tired. But again, he has more than a week to recover. With the series on the line, Bumrah should stand up and take the charge. With Bumrah in the side, India look more potent with the ball. 

India's Woeful Record at Manchester

Old Trafford at Manchester has never been a happy hunting ground for the Indian team. In fact they have never won a match at the venue. 

In nine games at Old Trafford, India have lost four and drawn five. Modern cricketers do not read a lot into the history of venues, but for them to win at Manchester would take a herculean effort. The fourth Test starts from July 23 and the question remains - will Bumrah play? 

Published 15 July 2025 at 11:30 IST