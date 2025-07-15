'SACK' Gautam Gambhir Trends After Shubman Gill & Co. Face Heartbreaking Loss at Lord's

England vs India: The Lord's Test had it's ebbs and flows and was easily one of the most thrilling Test matches of recent times - a true advert for the game. Unfortunately, Team India ended up on the losing side as they fell short by 22 runs. The loss meant England took a crucial 2-1 lead in the five-match series. For the majority of the game, India seemed to have their noses in front, but it was the midas touch of Ben Stokes and the belief of the other English players that saw them edge the visitors.

Following the loss, coach Gautam Gambhir is facing the ire on social space as fans are pointing out his stat since taking over from Rahul Dravid. With Gambhir as coach, India have lost eight of their last 11 Tests.

#SACKGambhir Trends

Gambhir's Tactical Blunder?

Was it the right call to send Washington Sundar ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy on the final day of the Test? These are questions that would be asked now that the side has lost the game. It is simple, Gambhir's red-ball strategy has revolved heavily around the inclusion of multiple all-rounders. For example, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar rather than preferring specialists like Kuldeep Yadav.