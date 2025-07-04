ENG vs IND: Mohammed Siraj Sizzles on Day 3 With Two Quick Wickets, Sends England Captain Packing For A Golden Duck

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of Joe Root on day three of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, Day 3: Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc on the English batters early on the third day of action at the Edgbaston Test. The Indian bowler picked up two consecutive wickets in the 22nd over, pivoting the game's momentum towards the visitors. Team India has been utterly dominant with the bat, and they are capitalising on it with their sound performance with the ball. The advantage is screaming 'India, India' as England attempt to fight back.

Mohammed Siraj Takes Two Fiery Scalps To Begin Day 3 At Edgbaston

Team India picked up an electrifying start to day three of action at the Edgbaston Test. Mohammed Siraj came in red-hot with the ball after Akash Deep lit up day two. The Indian side's bowling has been exceptional, as England lost five wickets before they could reach 100 runs on the scoreboard. The Indian pacer's clinical breakthroughs helped India dismiss Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

Mohammed Siraj's dismissal to take down Ben Stokes was a historic one as the England Skipper was dismissed in a golden duck for the first time in Test cricket. The Indian pacer came in hot with two consecutive wickets, rattling the English batters early on the third day of action at the Edgbaston Test.

Before Ben Stokes's dismissal, Siraj dismissed Joe Root after the batter narrowly edged the ball towards the leg side, and Rishabh Pant completed a successful catch behind the wickets. The wicketkeeper-batter made the catch in both moments, giving India the edge.

Team India Have Been Thoroughly Dominant In Birmingham

Team India put up 587 on the scoreboard, courtesy of Shubman Gill's record-setting knock against the English bowling attack. A strong start from Yashasvi Jaiswal and clinical contributions from all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy helped the Indian side rake up massive runs.

