India vs England, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: Can IND Drive Home Advantage and Get ENG Dismissed Cheaply?

Catch all the live updates from Day 3 of the 2nd IND vs ENG Test. | Image: AP

The 2nd Test between India vs England leans firmly in favour of the Indian team heading into Day 3 thanks in no small part to Indian skipper Shubman Gill scoring a magnificent double ton that propelled India to 587 in their first innings. The conditions at Edgbaston were fairly batting friendly but it was the Indian skipper who made the most of it, scoring a magnificent 269.

It was a record-breaking double ton for Gill, as not only was it his first-ever double ton in Test cricket but it was also the highest-ever score made by an Indian batter by Tests in England and it was also the best score made by an Asian Test captain in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations.