India vs England, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: Can IND Drive Home Advantage and Get ENG Dismissed Cheaply?

The 2nd Test between India vs England leans firmly in favour of the Indian team heading into Day 3 thanks in no small part to Indian skipper Shubman Gill scoring a magnificent double ton that propelled India to 587 in their first innings. The conditions at Edgbaston were fairly batting friendly but it was the Indian skipper who made the most of it, scoring a magnificent 269.
It was a record-breaking double ton for Gill, as not only was it his first-ever double ton in Test cricket but it was also the highest-ever score made by an Indian batter by Tests in England and it was also the best score made by an Asian Test captain in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations.
The advantage India had was further rammed home by the Indian bowlers, who managed to claim three big wickets before the close of day's play to put the Indian team in a commanding position heading into the third day of the Test, always a crucial one as it can potentially decide the fate of the match.
Akash Deep struck twice in as many balls to get rid of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope but missed out on a hat-trick. And Mohammed Siraj did well to remove Zak Crawley. The visitors are in a commanding position to take a first innings lead and will hope to drive their advantage home even further on the day.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: While Shubman Gill's heroics are commendable, one cannot miss out Jadeja's vital contributions. He had reportedly showed early for practice and got himself some extra rounds of batting done before the day two action.
Such determination is commendable from the Indian all-rounder.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: One bowler who didn't see much action was Nitish Kumar Reddy, as the all-rounder bowled just the single over. Is he going to be restricted to the occasional roll of the arm or something more?
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: There is an expectation that the pitch may aid spinners as the day goes on. In this case, the presence of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar may well aid India's pursuit of wickets.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: Amid all the India-centric focus, it is worth looking at what it is the opposition may do. For England, the key will be a big partnership between Root and Brook, the two batters expected to start the day.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: The start of Day 3 is now less than an hour away and fan excitement is definitely on the rise. This day could well decide the fate of the Test.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: After India skipper Shubman Gill brought up his maiden Test double century vs England at Edgbaston, Michael Atherton remarked that he did something that neither Sachin Tendulkar nor Virat Kohli did. Read all about it over here.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: In other news, the India vs Bangladesh white-ball series, which would have seen veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in action, looks unlikely to happen. Read about the details here.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: A funny moment ensued when Gill forgot to break into his signature bow after reaching 200. He took off his helmet, punched the air and then went down on one knee, but forgot the bow. But when he turned to the dressing-room, Mohammed Siraj tried to remind Gill about it. Read about it and watch the video here.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: What was the secret to Gill's 200? Hear it from the man himself!
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: India are currently 1-0 down in the five-match series and could do with a win to level things up ahead of a crucial match at Lord's, which is the third game of the series.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: It is worth noting that India rested Jasprit Bumrah, their ace pacer and wicket-taker, for the Edgbaston Test. But India have gotten 3 wickets already so far. The onus is now on the bowlers to get 7 more.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: Day 3 is often known as the ‘moving day’ in Test cricket and it appears this will be no different. If India can get England out cheaply, they will hold a huge advantage. However, if the likes of Joe Root and Harry Brook can get a big score, then India will be on the back foot.
India vs England, Day 3, Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England 2nd Test on what should be a crucial Day 3 for both teams.