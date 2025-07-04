Shubman Gill Lights Up With Delight After Receiving Touching Words From His Parents Following Historic Knock At Edgbaston Test

Shubman Gill met with a heartwarming surprise after day two of action at the Edgbaston Test. The Indian Test skipper received an audio message from his parents, expressing their delight with his batting performance in the series so far. Gill had a sparkling grin after receiving the special message and expressed his delight over it.

Shubman Gill Left Beaming After Getting A Special Message

The BCCI shared a video focusing on Shubman Gill after the second day of the Edgbaston Test. It featured the Indian test skipper's routine stands after a historic day of cricket, featuring in post-match interactions and also acknowledging the fans' love by signing their memorabilia. Shubman also shared his routine after reaching the team hotel and received a sweet surprise.

Shubman Gill received a touching message from his parents after putting up a historic performance. His father expressed he was at peace while watching him bat and reminisced about the Indian cricketer's U16 and U19 days, saying that he batted just like that. His mother also wished him well and expressed she loved watching him bat in the game.

Shubman had an enormous smile upon receiving the special little surprise and said, "This message means a lot to me. I think, growing up, I played almost all of my cricket for my dad. It was because of him that I started playing cricket."

Subman Gill Toppled Massive Records With Historic Knock

It was a historic day of cricket for India at the Edgbaston Test as Shubman Gill scored a record-setting 269-run knock. The Indian skipper broke multiple records, establishing a new era of Team India in test cricket. Gill has acclimated very well to the number four spot, a position once held by legends like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Shubman's commanding knock has elevated his status among other iconic batters.

Shubman Gill's 269 has toppled Virat Kohli's record knock to become the highest scorer for an Indian captain in an innings in Test cricket. He has also gone past Sunil Gavaskar's record to become the leading test scorer by an Indian cricketer in England.