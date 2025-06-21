Move Over Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma; Shubman Gill's India Ready to Take on The World

India vs England: Without a doubt, there was panic among fans when the Headingley Test started on Friday as India was playing without their two big supertsars - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But all that panic was taken care off by Shubman Gill's India and the future of Indian cricket looks brighter than ever-before. Put into bat first on a tricky Headingley strip that had some juice for the pacers, Indian openers saw off the first hour with utmost ease.

But just at the stroke of lunch India lost two consecutive wickets and it seemed, it will be the same old story of an Indian collapse.

Gill Walks in at No. 4

That is when the Indian captain walked into bat at Kohli's No. 4, just after lunch. He and Jaiswal then got settled and took full toll of the English bowlers sending them on a leather hunt. The best part about Gill's knock was that it was chanceless. He was hitting boundaries without taking much risks. Gill certainly calmed the dressing-room with his positive style of batting. He remained unbeaten on 127* in 175 balls. His knock was laced with 16 boundaries and a six. He will certainly have his sights on batting as long as possible on the second day. The idea would be to take the game away from England.

Team India's Blueprint on Day 2

India are 359 for three at stumps on Day 1. The day belonged to India and they would now be looking to drive home the advantage. For starters, the target would be to bat till lunch without much casualties.