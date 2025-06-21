Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly's Light-Hearted Banter Over Team India's Headingley Heroics Sends Internet Into Nostalgia

India vs England: Former India legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, are arguably the best openers the country has produced. With the Shubman Gill-led side playing the first Test at Headingley reminded the two legends of their feat in 2002. There was a light-hearted banter between the two cricketers and that has lit up social space. Tendulkar took to social space and recalled how he, Rahul Dravid and Ganguly hit centuries at Headingley years back. Ganguly responding to Tendulkar reckoned India could do one better this time as Karun Nair is due to come out next.

‘This time it could be 4’

In response to that post from Ganguly, Tendulkar crossed his fingers. "Hi, Champ...this time it could be 4..on this good surface...Pant and maybe Karun..the surface on day 1 in 2002..was a bit different than this..," Ganguly's post read.

In the 136 ODI matches that Tendulkar and Ganguly opened, they amassed 6,609 runs at an average of over 48. This included 21 hundred-plus partnerships and 23 fifty-plus stands. However, their partnership is not limited to their playing days as even now, both share a great bond and are close friends. While the southpaw featured in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India in which he notched up 7212 and 11363 runs respectively, On the other hand, Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and a solitary T20I in which he amassed 15921, 18426 and 10 runs respectively.

Can Gill and Co. Prove Ganguly Right?

There is a high-possibility that Gill and his troops prove Ganguly right. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill have already hit centuries, that makes it two.