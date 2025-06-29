IND vs ENG: India Star Yashasvi Jaiswal Poised To Surpass Sunil Gavaskar's Remarkable Milestone Ahead Of Edgbaston Test

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will square off against Ben Stokes' England in the second match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, from Wednesday, July 2nd.

Ahead of the second match of the series, star Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal will be aiming to break legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar's historic milestone.

In the first match of the series in Headingley, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a stunning 101-run knock from 159 balls in the first inning of the game. However, the 23-year-old was criticized for his poor fielding in Leeds. Yashasvi dropped four important catches at Headingley, which cost Shubman Gill's side a humiliating defeat in the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Eyes Sunil Gavaskar's Unique Test Feat

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut in 2023 against the West Indies. Following that, the youngster made a mark in the long format. Yashasvi Jaiswal played 20 Tests and 38 innings, scoring 19.3 runs at an average of 52.86, and a strike rate of 65.45. The India opener has slammed 10 fifties and 5 hundreds in the Test format, as of now.

In the upcoming match at Headingley, Yashasvi needs just 97 more runs to reach the 2000-run mark in Test, with which he can shatter former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's landmark of being the fastest Indian cricketer to reach the milestone.

Sunil Gavaskar took just 23 matches to complete 2000 Test runs. If not Edgbaston, then the India opener will have a breather to smash Gavaskar's milestone at Lord's.

India Trail 1-0 Against England In Five-Game Test Series

In the first Test match of the five-game series, India conceded a five-wicket defeat against England at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24th.

Currently, Team India are going through a transition phase after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. After Rohit Sharma hung up his boots in red-ball cricket, the BCCI named Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team.