How Harpreet Brar's Conversation with Shubman Gill Opened Doors to India's Practice: 'He Texted Me Yesterday'

Harpreet Brar's presence during India's practice session at Edgbaston raised a few eyebrows. The left-arm spinner was seen bowling at the Indian batters during a recent net session.

Harpreet Brar Revealed How Shubman Gill Invited Him To Indian Practice Session

The Edgbaston surface generally offers help for the spinners, and speculations became very rife after his arrival. The 29-year-old did reasonably well for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, who lost to RCB in the summit clash in Ahmedabad. While Brar hasn't been included in the official squad, he confirmed he joined the practice after receiving a message from the Indian Test captain, Shubman Gill.

In a video uploaded by BCCI on social media, he said, “My wife is from Swindon. And it's quite close to Birmingham, it's a 1-1.5 hour drive. I was talking to Shubman (Gill). He texted me yesterday, so I said, Okay, let's go and practice here.”

Practice session with Brar would mean India might field Kuldeep Yadav in the second Test match. The left-arm spinner is known for his trickery with the free ball and could spell trouble for the English batters. England navigated Ravindra Jadeja's challenge with utter precision. There might be a few changes and Arshdeep Singh could be one of the entrants.

