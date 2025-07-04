Prasidh Krishna Joins Dinda Academy? India Pacer Trolled Brutally For Conceding 23 Runs in One Over at Edgbaston

England vs India: The Shubman Gill-led side got off to a brilliant start on Day 3 at Edgbaston as Mohammed Siraj removed Joe Root and Ben Stokes of consecutive deliveries. But, after that, Prasidh Krishna let the advantage away as he conceded a 23-run over. England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith took a liking towards him as he hit four fours and a six in the over.

Krishna was going short with a leg-side field and that did not work for him. One can safely say India let away the advantage they had with the two early wickets. Now, Krishna is being brutally trolled on social space as fans are reacting.

Prasidh Krishna Joins Dinda Academy

Meanwhile, England have counter-attacked and that has worked for them up until now. Smith has Harry Brook for company and England would dearly hope the two can spend time in the middle and come up with the rescue act. England are 176 for five. Smith is on 59*, while Brook is on 62*. Both have a massive role here. For India, they need to break this partnership of Smith and Brook. The two have already stitched a partnership of over 100.