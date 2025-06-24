Rishabh Pant in Trouble; Team India Vice-Captain Reprimanded For Breaching 'ICC Code of Conduct'

Eng vs Ind: In what will come as a big setback for Team India ahead of the crucial final day at Headingley, Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded by the ICC for breaching it's Code of Conduct. Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper, was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Celebrates His 18th Anniversary In International Cricket

Not just this, one demerit point has been added to Pant’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

Pant Shows Dissent to Umpire

The incident in focus took place in the 61st over of the England innings, when Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were batting, Pant was seen having a discussion with the umpires regarding the condition of the ball. When the umpires did not agree with Pant, the India vice-captain threw the ball on the ground in anger.

Pant admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and hence there was no disciplinary hearing. Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, the on-field umpires, brought the charges to light.

Level 1 - Quantum of Punishment

So, what happens if a player commits a Level 1 offence? What will be the punishment? Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Pant has been in unstoppable form in this Test. He has hit two centuries in his two outings, joining an elite list. He scored 134 in the first essay and then backed it up with 118 in the second. Pant has put India in command with his batting at Leeds.

Meanwhile, the Headingley Test is poised to perfection. England need 350 to win in 90 overs, while India need 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.