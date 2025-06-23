'Forever Grateful': Amid Speculations Of ODI Retirement, Rohit Sharma Shares Special Instagram Post That Dates Back To June 2007

Rohit Sharma will go down as one of the stalwarts of the game, and there is no contesting this fact. One of the greatest white-ball players that the game of cricket has ever seen, Rohit Sharma has always been perceived as someone who uses his natural ability and talent to make deadly bowling look mediocre and easy. Rohit Sharma's lazy elegance has been talked about a lot, and he has reaped big rewards courtesy of it.

Rohit Sharma is India's only third captain after MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev to win an ICC Trophy. Under Rohit Sharma, Team India won the T20 World Cup (2024) and the Champions Trophy (2025) undefeated. Team India came really close to winning the ODI World Cup under Sharma back in 2023, but the team faltered in the summit clash and left Rohit bereft of what he calls his ultimate dream.

Rohit Commemorates 18 Years of International Cricket

Rohit Sharma's international cricket career can be divided into two different halves, and both of them will look different from each other. Rohit Sharma's first taste of an ICC event came in 2007, where India won the World T20 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The 'Hitman' also has three ODI double hundreds to his name, a feat that is unheard of, and this record might stand for a very, very long time. Rohit Sharma's prowess in the white-ball game can be measured by the fact that his highest score in the ODIs is 264 runs, which he scored against Sri Lanka a decade ago.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story | Image: Instagram/@rohitsharma45

India's all-format captain has already cemented his legacy in the galaxy of the greats, and all of it started on June 23, 2007. India's ODI skipper took to Instagram and posted a picture of his helmet with a caption: “Forever grateful 23.06.07.”

Rohit Sharma debuted in ODIs first and played his first game against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. He did not get the chance to bat in that game, as India scored 171 runs at the loss of 1 wicket in reply to Ireland's 193/10 and won the match by 9 wickets (with 25 balls remaining) using the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Dissecting Rohit Sharma's Numbers in International Cricket

Rohit Sharma is now retired from Test and T20 cricket, but he will continue to play ODIs for India. There are rumors that Rohit might consider taking retirement from the fifty-over format, considering the fact that the ODI World Cup is two years away, but the India stalwart has made his mind clear in the past that he wants to have one last crack at the ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma has played 273 ODIs and has scored 11,168 runs at an average of 48.77. As far as Test matches are concerned, Sharma played 67 matches and scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.58. Rohit Sharma's T20 career is also a stellar one, and he has scored 4,231 runs from 159 matches.